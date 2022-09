LONDON – Liz Truss she is the new British Prime Minister. The 47-year-old holder of the Foreign Office, hawk in foreign policy against Russia and China, won the “primary” of the conservatives with 81,326 votes from the base of the approximately 170,000 Tory members against the former finance minister. Rishi Sunakwhich obtained 60,399.

Truss had an easy game also because the latter was considered by many conservative members as the one who betrayed and “stabbed in the back” Boris Johnson.