Ljuba Perućica arranges the cottage | Entertainment

Ljuba Perućica and Katarina showed that nothing is difficult for them, and they got down to work around the cottage on Silver Lake, because their “film broke”.

A singer Ljuba Perućica and his wife Katarina Kolozeus they boasted about the painting work on their cottage, which they decided to beautify until the summer, in order to enjoy nature, next to the water, which they like best when they have no obligations.

I’ve had the house for a couple of years, it’s new, and there aren’t many investments. Now we just add a fence, a gate and do the coast. Yes, we are fixing the facade to make it all nice and tidy,” explained Ljuba, who bought the cottage right on Srebrno jezero. “I chose Srebrno jezero because I am from Požarevac, it’s close to my hometown and it’s beautiful“, says the singer who praised his wife’s skills on Instagram.

They rolled up their sleeves because the master did not come, and in the end they were delighted with what they had achieved with their own hands. “It took a master to come, though the man fired at us, didn’t answer and then our film broke and we started alone and saw that we could do everything. We have done most of the work, there is more, but slowly, we are making more and more progress every Sunday,” says the singer, who is most proud of building a partition wall that will provide them with privacy.

“We managed to build the wall to the end, it’s obvious that it doesn’t work (laughs), but well, it will protect from the view. In any case, it’s not so bad, it can pass, this is six out of ten. I hope the wind won’t knock it down. Just kidding, it’ll be good“, said Ljuba Perućica, and this is what their physicalization looked like:

