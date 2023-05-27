Home » Ljubiša Petrović march in Banjaluk | Info
by admin
On the third day of the “March of Honor for the Healing of Republika Srpska”, as he called it, the Mayor of Bijeljina Ljubiša Petrović arrived in Obudovac where he was welcomed by a group of citizens.

Source: BN

“Today we marched for peace, but at the same time to point out the senselessness and all the horrors that come with the events of war. We dedicate today to all the innocent victims in the hope that this kind of suffering will never happen again to anyone,” Petrović hoped after arriving in Obudovac.

Source: google maps

Petrović was welcomed at the port of the Church of the Nativity of the Holy Virgin in Obudovac by numerous locals who supported him on his way.

“With this march, he expresses in a dignified way all the inconsistencies, all the shortcomings of the system and all the bad situations that are happening in our society, so we from here in Šamca give him maximum support,” said Simo Varadinović, reports BN.

Two days ago, around 2:00 p.m., Petrović set off on foot to Banjaluka, with his three advisers.

Read HERE what his goal is.

