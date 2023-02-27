Ljubomir Bandović, in the show “Sceniranje” on Kurir television, recalled a role that kept him awake at night.

The famous actor Ljubomir Bandović has behind him an enviable film career and numerous roles by which he is recognized today wherever he appears, but for this success he had to roll up his sleeves. On one occasion, he recalled his childhood, as well as his arrival to study in Belgrade, when he had to do various jobs in order to have enough money to live, and pointed out that he was not ashamed of anything except begging and stealing.

Not everything is easy in acting either, and some of the roles are so difficult that they don’t come easily to anyone. Now, in the show “Sceniranje”, Bandović talked, among other things, about the scene for which he did not sleep for two days, and it has something to do with the murder of his dear colleague.

“A film called ‘Someone is still waiting for me’, three stories about three abortions, was made by Marko Novaković on a television. We played Nada Sargin and me. I was an alcoholic, aggressive husband, who brought a colleague and fed the child with papers because she likes to draw, I raped her, and she killed me. You don’t sleep for two nights for such roles. Especially when you are friends with a colleague, and Nada and I are good friends. That rudeness that you have to hand over and she has to accept,” the actor recalled.

Many roles brought him recognition, and one of them is the character of Tadija in the film Sisters. He also recalled an anecdote he experienced at customs, when he was recognized when he was going to a film festival:

“Tadija almost brought me a change of clothes in Brčko. Then they recognized me at the border and asked me where I was going. I answered that I was going to a festival. Then a colleague from the customs office spotted me and asked if I played Tadi in ‘Sisters’. I said yes, and she looked at me and clenched her jaw and said that I played a great role. I thought they were going to search my entire trunk, tires.”