Ljulj, Ćaco and Rudi play for Spain | Sports

The Spanish national team does not give up its veterans so easily.

Source: Profimedia

Rejuvenation? Whatever! The team that wins should not be changed, so the new president of FIBA ​​Europe and the current president of the Spanish Basketball Association, Jorge Garbahosa, announces that Sergio Ljulj, Ćaco Rodriguez and Rudi Fernandez will play for the national team at Mundobasket!

After Ljulj, with the great contribution of Fernandez and Rodriguez, won the title of European champion with Real, the three of them are ready to play for the national team.

“I spoke with Alberto Erreros, with Rudi, Caca Rodrigues and Ljulja. I’m very happy for them. I see a lot of similarities with our victory at the Eurobasket. Two weeks before, it seemed that they were eliminated from the Euroleague after losing 0-2 against Partizan “The most incredible thing is that when I spoke with them, Ljulj and Rudi first told me: ‘See you this summer,'” said Garbahosa.

Sergio Ljulj is 35, Sergio Rodriguez 36, and Rudi Fernandez 38 years old, but they are still hungry for trophies, especially in the jersey of their national team. Rudi Fernandez was the leader of the team that won the title at Eurobasket 2022, while Ljulj dropped out of the tournament due to injury at the last moment.

At the World Cup, the Spanish are in a group with Iran, the Ivory Coast and Brazilon, and in addition to the Hernandgomez brothers, Santi Aldama, Usman Garuba, Joel Parra, Alex Abrinjes, Juan Nunez, Jaime Pradilla and Santi Husta as young guards, this veteran trio is counted as and on Ricky Rubio, Victor Klaver, but also Lorenzo Braun.