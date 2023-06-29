Ljupko Petrović drove in the opposite direction on the new ring road | Sports

Ljupko Petrović, who was European champion with Crvena Zvezda, caused a collision on the new ring road near Belgrade.

Breathalyzer of both drivers 0.00 per thousand. The creepy video was published by the Instagram page “192_rs”. In the video, the driver of the “Mercedes” almost directly collided with the “Chevrolet” that was coming to meet him, and later information appeared that the police were chasing the car all the time, which turned in the opposite direction on the new ring road. Instead of stopping, he continued to chase her and soon after the aforementioned accident occurred.

For now, it is not known in what condition the participants in the accident are and whether there are any injuries. By the way, the ring road was opened on Vidovdan when it was put into traffic. The project was first announced 30 years ago, and the section from Straževica to Bubanj potok was officially put into traffic.

Ljupko Petrović is one of the most successful Serbian football coaches, and he achieved his greatest success with Crvena Zvezda, with whom he won the European Champions Cup in 1991 in Bari.

