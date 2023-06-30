Ljupko Petrović had two strokes Sport

The famous Ljupko Petrović, who led Zvezda to the trophy in the European Champions Cup, is in the hospital.

Shocking news about a traffic accident on the new section ring road around Belgrade late last night shocked the public in Serbia, and the details that soon reached the public revealed that the legendary football coach Ljupko Petrović participated in the incident. He drove on the wrong side of the road and caused a direct collision, after which he was taken to the hospital!

The Red Star legend is in serious condition after the accident he caused, he learns Informer. The famous football coach Ljupko Petrović (76) suffered first a mild and then a much more serious stroke from the shock he suffered.

We remind you that Petrović caused a traffic accident on the ring road around Belgrade on Thursday evening, as he entered the wrong, left lane with his Mercedes B180 and drove in the opposite direction, in the area of ​​the Beli Potok tunnel, in the direction of Orlovača. Petrović did not stop until he was hit by a Chevrolet Aveo driven by Ž. K. (63), and his Mercedes then hit another car. The former coach of Crvena Zvezda was taken by the ambulance team to the Emergency Center, and from there he was transferred to the Special Hospital for Cerebrovascular Diseases “Sveti Sava”.

He is currently in the intensive care unit, his left side was taken away and he cannot speak.

“Since Petrović’s current condition is very serious, doctors can only guess what happened. The assumption is that Ljupko suffered a mild stroke from the fear and shock he suffered at the moment when he took the wrong turn. Then came a much harder stroke, also from fear, and he experienced it when he collided with an oncoming vehicle. He was immediately transported to the Emergency Center, from there he was transferred to the special hospital “Sveti Sava”. He could not speak, he tried to say something during the night, but it was slurred and incoherent. Now he is in the intensive care unit and the best doctors from Serbia have been hired to help him“, says a well-informed source of this newspaper.

Both the police and the medical services emphasized that Petrović and the driver of the Chevrolet were given a breathalyzer test and that both of them had zero alcohol per thousand.

“There was absolutely no talk of arrogant driving, as many have written faster and better. Ljupko is 76 years old, he certainly doesn’t like bragging and driving fast. The possibility that he first suffered a minor stroke, and that caused him to take a wrong turn, is not excluded. The most important thing is that no one was killed and that no one was seriously injured in the accident“, Informer learned.

Petrović’s longtime friend Milovan Đorić is depressed because of everything that happened to the experienced expert, who led the red and whites to the title of European champion in 1991.

“I called him immediately when the information appeared that he was driving a car, but he didn’t answer. Later I found out what happened to him… I’m sorry that he can’t speak, that I can’t hear him. I’m very sorry I’m sorry and I hope Ljupko will be fine,” Đorić said briefly.

By the way, the famous coach was with a friend in Arandjelovac on Thursday, and then he went home to Belgrade. In three days he was supposed to travel to Bangladesh, where the job of coach of the national football team was waiting for him.

“He was literally packed and wanted to take advantage of a nice day to relax with his friends in Arandjelovac. Now we just have to hope that he will fully recover,” Ljupko’s friend told us.

