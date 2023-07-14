Lloyd Cole, critic of his album On Pain (2023)

Lloyd Cole He doesn’t want to get bored or bore us. And that honors you. There is a reconversion in an electronic key of his sound, which began with the remarkable “Guesswork” (2019) and is reaffirmed in this eleventh solo album, more oriented towards exploring extremes. Always within an order: his voice is what it is, no matter how much auto tuning he applies, and his melodic mood is distinctive and inextinguishable, fortunately fruitful no matter how nearly four decades have passed since his memorable debut with The Commotions , “Rattlesnakes” (1984). There were already signs on the record of him together with “Hans-Joachin Roedelius” (Selected Studies Vol. 1, 2013) or in his experiment “1D Electronics 2012-2014” (2015), but here he masterfully blends those teachings with his art of song.

Say hello to Berliner Bowie (“The Idiot”), appeals to electronic music with clear lines that is in tune with Kraftwerk and other heroes of the seventies (“I Can Hear Eevrything”) and outlines an ambient that doesn’t sound moth-eaten, because it can still be reminiscent of Brian Eno as well as the latest Junior Boys or even the twilight litanies of The Blue Nile: listen “This Can’t Be Happening”, “You Are Here Now” and – above all – that marvel that is “Wolves”, seven closing minutes that are worth their weight in gold. If we also add his inexhaustible ability to issue potential singles (which will only echo on the charts of the afterlife), such as “Warm By The Fire”, It only remains to recognize that his almost self-managed bet (from his home studio in Massachusetts and with his faithful Blair Cowan and Neil Clark working remotely) for synthesizers and programming, as well as for increasingly enigmatic and suggestive texts, is revealed as everything an indisputable success.