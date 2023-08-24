lmagine Music Fest returns with Maria Rodes, Rubén Pozo and more

Once again with the backing of the Barceló Hotel Group, the Imagine Music Fest is a series of concerts in a rigorous acoustic format, which take place in the renovated lobby of the modern hotel, with limited capacity. A unique opportunity to get closer to the music of each artist (and the performer himself) in an intimacy that is not frequent, with a very special atmosphere. So far this year the exclusive space has hosted the performances of Ángel Stanich, LA and Ainhoa Buitrago.
He September 22 the composer and singer will perform Maria Rhodes. will follow him October 20 ruben wellwho was co-leader of Laziness and visible head of Good night Rose, with their slow-cooked songs to be enjoyed at short distances; a proposal that surely will also work on November 17 with the young catalan Nuria Grahamwho will perform in an unplugged trio format, equally grateful for his proposal.