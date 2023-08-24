lmagine Music Fest returns with Maria Rodes, Rubén Pozo and more

Once again with the backing of the Barceló Hotel Group, the Imagine Music Fest is a series of concerts in a rigorous acoustic format, which take place in the renovated lobby of the modern hotel, with limited capacity. A unique opportunity to get closer to the music of each artist (and the performer himself) in an intimacy that is not frequent, with a very special atmosphere. So far this year the exclusive space has hosted the performances of Ángel Stanich, LA and Ainhoa ​​Buitrago.

He September 22 the composer and singer will perform Maria Rhodes. will follow him October 20 ruben wellwho was co-leader of Laziness and visible head of Good night Rose, with their slow-cooked songs to be enjoyed at short distances; a proposal that surely will also work on November 17 with the young catalan Nuria Grahamwho will perform in an unplugged trio format, equally grateful for his proposal.

