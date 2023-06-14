LNG FUEL REFUND Starting tomorrow, 15 June, it will be possible to send requests – News

From tomorrow, at 12.00, the IT platform will be active through which goods road haulage companies will be able to benefit from a fuel bonus (liquefied gas).

About a month ago, Minister Salvini signed a decree that establishes criteria and methods for the disbursement of 25 million euros to support the costs of purchasing fuel, for road haulage companies that have used ecological vehicles powered by liquefied gas (LNG) in the period 1 February – 31 December 2022.

In detail, the decree – which implements the provision envisaged in the decree-law n. 17/2022 (converted, with amendments, with law 27 April 2022, n. 34), containing: “Urgent measures for the containment of the costs of electricity and natural gas, for the development of renewable energies and for the relaunch of industrial policies” – governs the methods for disbursing contributions, in the form of a tax credit, for the recovery, up to a maximum of 20%, of the expenses incurred for the purchase of LNG by road haulage companies on behalf of third parties .

The beneficiaries of the tax credit are companies with registered offices or permanent establishments in Italy, registered in the National Electronic Register (REN) which carry out logistics and transport of goods on behalf of third parties with highly sustainable means of transport powered by alternative liquefied methane .