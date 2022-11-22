Europe continues to have ample immediate availability of liquefied gas. But our consumption – which has already increased by over 60% this year – is destined to grow further and for the future we are not putting enough hay on the farm: we are equipping ourselves with new regasification terminals, but the propensity to sign long-term supply contracts remains scarce. China on the contrary, despite having a low appetite for LNG for months, is grabbing a growing share of future global production…