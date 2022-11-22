Sinopec signs yet another contract, securing record volumes of liquefied gas from Qatar until 2053. In the EU, on the other hand, we are equipping ourselves with new regasification terminals and importing more and more, but with few guarantees on long-term supplies
by Sissi Bellomo
Europe continues to have ample immediate availability of liquefied gas. But our consumption – which has already increased by over 60% this year – is destined to grow further and for the future we are not putting enough hay on the farm: we are equipping ourselves with new regasification terminals, but the propensity to sign long-term supply contracts remains scarce. China on the contrary, despite having a low appetite for LNG for months, is grabbing a growing share of future global production…