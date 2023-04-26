LO JACK ITALIA / Move-In: producer and supplier official partner of the project – Mobility

Lo Jack Italia, expert and leader in telematic solutions for mobility and in the recovery of stolen vehicles, is the official partner of the Move-In project (Monitoring of Polluting Vehicles) promoted by the Emilia Romagna Region. A project that involves both the automotive sector and the world of industrial and commercial vehicles.

After the positive experiences in Lombardy and Piedmont, the service has landed in a new region in recent weeks with the aim of continuing its work of improving air quality and promoting a more responsible way of driving.

In Emilia-Romagna, the traffic restrictions take into consideration, depending on the different areas considered, diesel vehicles up to Euro 4, petrol up to Euro 2, LPG/methane up to Euro 1 and motor vehicles up to Euro 1. adheres is assigned a maximum number of km to be traveled annually throughout the territory of the municipalities affected by the traffic restrictions set forth in the Regional Integrated Air Plan (PAIR). The kilometric thresholds assigned to each vehicle are inversely proportional to the degree of pollution of the vehicle itself: the most polluting vehicles are assigned fewer kilometers and vice versa.

By adhering to Move-In, the vehicle will no longer be subject to the hourly and daily blocks normally in force, but will be monitored via a device installed on board by one of the technological partners, including LoJack, which detects the km traveled on all types of roads, every day of the year, 24 hours a day. Once the threshold of assigned km has been reached, the vehicle will no longer be able to circulate in the territories of the municipalities that adopt traffic restrictions.

The citizen can always check the remaining kilometers and any exceeding of the threshold on the dedicated website, or via the MoveIn APP for smartphones, available on the iOS and Android App Stores. The App is activated by scanning a QR Code generated by the web application. The service also provides for the possibility of rewarding virtuous driving methods and styles, attributing additional kilometers to the annual threshold (“bonus kilometers”), if the device verifies an “ecological” driving style determined through a series of parameters, including regular speeds and accelerations.