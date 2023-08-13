Local and International Athletes Converge in Juarez for Solana Norte ‘Pies Ligeros’ Race

Juarez City. The municipal president, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, participated in the asphalt race, Solana Norte ‘Pies Ligeros’ Lorena Ramírez, where over 500 athletes took part. The event, which marked the closure of activities for the International Day of Indigenous Peoples, attracted runners from New Mexico, El Paso, and local participants.

The race, consisting of three different distances – 15 kilometers, eight kilometers, and a three-kilometer event for children – commenced and concluded on Avenida De las Américas, near the monument to Benito Juárez in El Chamizal park. To ensure the safety of the participants, the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) closely monitored the race.

Carlos Nájera, head of the Social Communication area of ​​the Municipal Presidency, announced the successful conclusion of the fair, which had been ongoing since August 9. The event aimed to celebrate and recognize the contributions of Indigenous Peoples.

The Solana Norte ‘Pies Ligeros’ race provided an opportunity for athletes from various regions to come together and showcase their talent and determination. The enthusiastic participation of both local and international competitors created a vibrant and energetic atmosphere throughout the event.

Overall, the Solana Norte ‘Pies Ligeros’ race proved to be a successful endeavor, promoting physical fitness, cultural diversity, and solidarity among different communities. The support from the municipal authorities, organizers, and participants ensured the event’s smooth execution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

