Home » Local content in the oil sector: the Ivorian State and SMEs ensure that they play their part – Africa Mousso
World

Local content in the oil sector: the Ivorian State and SMEs ensure that they play their part – Africa Mousso

by admin
Local content in the oil sector: the Ivorian State and SMEs ensure that they play their part – Africa Mousso

Local SMEs operating in the oil sector have benefited since June 13, 2022 from a new text of the law (n ° 2022-408), and its implementing decree issued on June 24, 2023. These texts oblige companies present in Côte d’Ivoire to give preference to local SMEs for subcontracting, service delivery and supply of goods activities…

This policy, which aims to promote local content, was at the heart of the second edition of Aperotec initiated and organized by the firm The Expert Consulting (TEC), on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Tiama hotel.

The panelists, during their interventions, welcomed the commitment of the Ivorian State in the promotion of #localcontent and underlined the strong involvement by the Ivorian government of stakeholders and experts in the formulation of policies on local content.

Reverse

As one participant noted during the exchanges, many companies in Côte d’Ivoire operate with 20% local labor in the oil and mining sectors. If political commitment remains an asset in the promotion of #localcontent, it is now important that national #SMEs rise to international standards, to initiate change and meet the needs and demands of the market.

“L’Aperotec”, which means the aperitif of the consulting firm in human resources management and labor legislation The Expert Consulting (TEC), is a quarterly event. It is intended for actors in the world of work. Its purpose is to enable them to discuss trends in human resource management and current events in the various sectors of the economy.

See also  The parents of the 15-year-old author of the massacre in a Michigan school arrested: they were wanted

You may also like

Venezuelan Opposition Leader, María Corina Machado, Disqualified from...

Inclusion, a qualitative leap in Paralympic sport in...

Increasing Gun Violence Mars America’s Independence Day Celebrations...

Udinese – Ausilio on Samardzic: “The squad needs...

News Udinese – All the dates of the...

Between the Natural and the Spiritual: Let’s explore...

KLEIN K10A colorimeter reception

The largest flag in America | Info

Beach near Ulcinj on the list of most...

Another House Consumed by Fire in Central Havana:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy