Local content in the oil sector: the Ivorian State and SMEs ensure that they play their part – Africa Mousso

Local SMEs operating in the oil sector have benefited since June 13, 2022 from a new text of the law (n ° 2022-408), and its implementing decree issued on June 24, 2023. These texts oblige companies present in Côte d’Ivoire to give preference to local SMEs for subcontracting, service delivery and supply of goods activities…

This policy, which aims to promote local content, was at the heart of the second edition of Aperotec initiated and organized by the firm The Expert Consulting (TEC), on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Tiama hotel.

The panelists, during their interventions, welcomed the commitment of the Ivorian State in the promotion of #localcontent and underlined the strong involvement by the Ivorian government of stakeholders and experts in the formulation of policies on local content.

The Deputy Director of Studies and Regulation, of the General Directorate of Hydrocarbons, AHOULOU Joseph-Christian explains that this law and the decree aims to promote the sustainable capture of profits from the mining sector in the profile of local companies. #aperotec2 pic.twitter.com/WtMtOS8HDa — Mariam Sorelle (@MariamSorelle) June 29, 2023

Reverse

As one participant noted during the exchanges, many companies in Côte d’Ivoire operate with 20% local labor in the oil and mining sectors. If political commitment remains an asset in the promotion of #localcontent, it is now important that national #SMEs rise to international standards, to initiate change and meet the needs and demands of the market.

“L’Aperotec”, which means the aperitif of the consulting firm in human resources management and labor legislation The Expert Consulting (TEC), is a quarterly event. It is intended for actors in the world of work. Its purpose is to enable them to discuss trends in human resource management and current events in the various sectors of the economy.

