Locals 14 days since the massacre in Mladenovac | Info

The inhabitants of the village near Mladenovac, where the unprecedented massacre took place, cannot recover from the tragedy that befell them.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić/printscreen/social networks

An ominous silence hung over the villages between Mladenovac and Smederevo, where less than two weeks ago the suspect UB (20) committed a gruesome massacre and killed eight, and injured 14 more people. In the place where children’s laughter and shouts were once heard, now only silence and indescribable sadness remain.

Dubona and Malo Orašje are not the same villages as they were 14 days ago. “An indescribable tragedy. We cannot recover from loss. People don’t even go out on the streets, children on playgrounds. It’s as if everything stopped that day,” say the inconsolable villagers. UB has forever marked this area, which instead of its beauty and nature will be remembered for the mass murder.

“What can I tell you. None of my people were killed, but it was as if they were. I watched them grow up there, while they were going to school, when they were children, playing on the street and in the yards, and then they disappeared,” says an elderly man whose is a house at the beginning of Mali Orašje. He did not personally see what happened on the fateful night, but he had already heard the story told a hundred times. UB is fired more than 50 bullets at five young men who were on the playground and celebrated the fact that one of them became an uncle, so he began his bloody feast, then went to Dubona.

“What kind of man is he, what was in his head to do such a thing. A fool, I don’t even want to hear his name,” says a woman from the village. The bench, which is crowded with flowers and messages, has become the main place of remembrance of the tragic events that took place 13 days ago. Right there, a brave policeman sacrificed his life to protect his sister. Their friend also died there.

“I knew her, we went to school together. She was always smiling. Because of the love she had for her brother, we were all envious. They constantly spent time together. He always protected her. She had big dreams.” says the friend of the murdered girl in a trembling voice.

(WORLD/Blic)