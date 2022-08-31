It happened again. Few infections from Covid 19 and in many areas of China there is a return to lockdown. This time the measure affects millions of people and the decision was taken to contain the latest outbreaks of Covid-19, affecting industrial cities such as Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Dalian, Chengdu and Shijiazhuang. In Dalian, Liaoning, the blockade affected about half of its 6 million residents for a duration of 5 days. In Shenzhen, Guangdong, at least 4 districts with around 9 million residents were affected by the closure order. In Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong near Hong Kong, 5 infections transmitted locally were detected on Tuesday, enough to limit the lives of millions of people living in some areas of a district. The decision was made until Saturday.

It is not the first time that in China, even for a few cases of contagion, the government uses drastic measures, condemning millions of people to confinement. China adopts the “zero tolerance” system to combat Covid. Suffice it to recall what happened last April in two major metropolises such as Shanghai and Beijing. After a surge in cases in the two cities, a general screening campaign was adopted: the residents stocked up on food fearing a total closure, which then happened. Beijing, as many witnesses recounted, feared to experience a Shanghai-style scenario, where almost all 25 million inhabitants had been confined since the beginning of April, often with difficulties in accessing food.