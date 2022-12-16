Home World Lockerbie, clash in Libya over the arrest of the accused Masud. Tripoli: “Full cooperation with the US”. But the Benghazi prosecutor is investigating
Lockerbie, clash in Libya over the arrest of the accused Masud. Tripoli: "Full cooperation with the US". But the Benghazi prosecutor is investigating

Lockerbie, clash in Libya over the arrest of the accused Masud. Tripoli: “Full cooperation with the US”. But the Benghazi prosecutor is investigating

LONDON – The delivery to the United States of a man accused of being the bomber of the massacre of Lockerbie opens a new battlefield in the civil war that has lasted for more than a decade in Libya. On Sunday, the American judicial authorities announced the arrest of Mohammed Masuda former Libyan intelligence officer, indicted two years ago in the US as the perpetrator of the plastic bomb which in 1988 detonated Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland, killing 270 people, in what was the most serious terrorist attack in the UK history.

