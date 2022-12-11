Home World Lockerbie, in US custody, Libyan bomb maker
World

Lockerbie, in US custody, Libyan bomb maker

by admin
Lockerbie, in US custody, Libyan bomb maker

The Libyan citizen accused of having manufactured the bomb that on December 21, 1988 detonated Pan Am flight 103 in the skies over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing 270 people, is in the custody of the American authorities.
This was reported by the BBC, recalling that the American authorities had indicted Abu Agila Masud two years ago, wanted since then.
Last month it was reported that Masud had been kidnapped by a militia in Libya, news that fueled rumors of his surrender to American authorities.
Another Libyan citizen, Abdul Basset al Megrahi, was convicted of the Lockerbie attack, sentenced to life imprisonment by a Scottish court set up in The Hague, but released in 2009 because of cancer and sent back to Libya, where he died in 2012

Find out more
See also  Association for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification around the world: Sternly condemn Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China, looking forward to China's early reunification - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Truck driver was fined $3,500 for brutally unloading...

Scandal in the European Parliament: the 4 arrests...

Russian oil price limit hits the road, Turkey’s...

Hong Kong Next Media founder Jimmy Lai’s many...

The United States will impose human rights sanctions...

Global solidarity with Taiwan’s anti-living organ harvesting legislation;...

Kosovo, bomb against Eulex patrol. Prime Minister Kurti:...

Croatia Approved to Join the Schengen Area- Shangbao...

Afghanistan, Batool Haidari speaks: the sexologist who tried...

The 2022 China-Pakistan National Concert Plays a New...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy