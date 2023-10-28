Lockheed Martin Awarded Contract to Manufacture SH-60R Seahawk Helicopters for Norwegian Armed Forces

The US Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin a contract to manufacture six SH-60R Seahawk multi-mission helicopters for the Norwegian Armed Forces. This acquisition comes after Norway’s Ministry of Defense canceled its contract with NHI for NH90 helicopters due to delivery delays and operational issues. Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram expressed disappointment with the NH90’s inability to meet the country’s needs, while Gro Jære, Director General of the Norwegian Defense Materials Agency, stated that NHI had failed to provide a realistic solution after more than 20 years. In March 2023, Norway decided to purchase the Sikorsky/Lockheed Martin MH-60R Seahawk as a proven solution for its naval helicopter needs. The manufacturing contract has been awarded for USD 364.3 million. Lockheed Martin has also been contracted by the US Navy to manufacture eight MH-60R Seahawks for the Spanish Navy, adding to the 64 MH-60Rs already ordered or in production for Australia, South Korea, Spain, Greece, and India. The arrival of the Seahawk helicopters in Norway is expected between 2025 and 2027, providing the country with its first experience with the model. The MH-60R is also used by the Royal Danish Air Force and Sweden’s UH-60M Black Hawk, offering potential interoperability.

