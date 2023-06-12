Home » Locks 12-year-old son in dog cage without food and in the cold, Austrian woman accused of attempted murder
A 32-year-old Austrian woman is accused of attempted murder for locking her 12-year-old son in a dog’s cage, leaving him cold and without food. This was announced by the Austrian police, according to which the woman also tortured the boy, pouring frozen water on him and purposely exposing the cage to cold outside temperatures.

A violence that had had precedents. Already last November, the local authorities had been warned of the situation by a social worker. The mother was later arrested, said Johann Baumschlager, a spokesman for the Lower Austrian police, noting that the authorities had not made the case public at the time to protect the victim’s privacy.

The malnourished 12-year-old was found with a body temperature of just 26.8 degrees. Baumschlager explained that the boy “had entered a coma and was in life-threatening conditions” when he was found.

