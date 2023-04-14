Home World Logan Roj curses in our language | Fun
Logan Roj curses in our language | Fun

Logan Roj curses in our language | Fun

If you follow the HBO series “The Heirs” and have not watched the third episode of the new season, do not read any further.

And if you watched, then you surely know that the episode called “Connor’s wedding” went in a direction we didn’t expect and that in it we said goodbye to one of our favorite characters.

This episode was declared “historic” by critics, and the actor Brian Cox told how they filmed fake scenes, so that the plot of the series would not “leak”.

It is interesting that Brian Cox, who plays the father of the Roy family and the media mogul, is often asked by the fans of the series to curse them, in the style of the arch of the series.

He decided to fulfill the wishes of people from all over the world, and recorded a video where he says “Fu*k off” in a dozen different languages, including ours.

See:

