LOGISTICS / Digital transformation in ports: Luca Santonico's point

Digital transformation in ports: Luca Santonico's point

Luca Santonico- Partner Account Manager Panasonic TOUGHBOOK, spoke with his personal analysis on the digital transformation process in European ports as a “precious weapon” against the latest threats that the world of the supply chain has had to suffer.
Santonico’s point deals with a series of aspects that we report, underlining the salient points; “The World Bank and the International Association of Ports and Harbors are calling on European ports to accelerate their digital transformation to combat potential threats to the seaborne cargo supply chain. Here are some of the reasons. It’s time for a transformational shift ports across Europe: With over 90% of global cargo trade carried by the maritime sector, an acceleration in the adoption of digital technologies could help combat potential threats to the global supply chain, such as rapidly increasing This was stated by two economic giants and leaders in the sector, the World Bank and the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH), who respectively state in their reports that there is an “urgent need to accelerate the pace of digitization so that port communities offer electronic commerce and data exchange” and that “The sharing and master port and berth data for just-in-time vessel operation [con] suppliers, logistics providers, cargo handling and customs clearance [farà] save energy and improve safety, as well as reduce costs and emissions”.
One of the key steps in achieving this goal is to equip workers with the appropriate mobile computing technology to take advantage of the digitization of information. For example, potential use cases near the quayside include port communication, traffic and cargo control, cargo inspection and tracking, and documentation. Equally, dockside operations would benefit from adequate IT equipment in loading and unloading operations and integrated devices on container handling machines, supervision of shore operations and oil tanks.

