Pay attention to the work of ensuring the smooth flow of logistics. According to the monitoring and summary data of the Office of the Leading Group for Logistics Guarantee of the State Council, yesterday (October 20), the national railway freight continued to operate at a high level, transporting 10.129 million tons of goods, a month-on-month increase of 0.41%; the national expressway trucks passed 7.4409 million. vehicles, an increase of 0.73% month-on-month; the monitored port completed cargo throughput of 32.611 million tons, a month-on-month increase of 7.6%, and completed container throughput of 710,000 TEUs, a month-on-month increase of 8.9%; civil aviation guaranteed 815 cargo flights, a month-on-month decrease of 0.6%; postal express delivery The collection volume was about 326 million pieces, a month-on-month decrease of 1.5%; the delivery volume was about 339 million pieces, a month-on-month increase of 10.4%.

Original title: Logistics is guaranteed and smooth | Railway freight continues to operate at a high level

