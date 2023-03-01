Home World LOGISTICS / Two maxi sheds complete the expansion of the Castel San Giovanni site – News
The logistics hub of Castel San Giovanni, in the province of Piacenza, has completed its expansion process.
In fact, the works are underway which will complete the process of inserting two large sheds which will thus occupy a portion of the territory of around 90 thousand square metres. An operation that brought a sum of 1.5 million euros into the coffers of the Emilia municipality. The total area of ​​this logistics site is 180 thousand square meters.

Photo: newspaper Libertà (www.liberta.it)

