LOJACK / Strengthened intelligence and monitoring of corporate fleets – Companies

The monitoring and analysis of the strategic indicators of company fleets is becoming ever more accurate and advanced: from the management of critical moments due to the occurrence of an accident, to the need to recharge hybrid and electric vehicles; from predictive maintenance activities that make the fleet and vehicle fleet safer, thus allowing management costs to be reduced to pool vehicle monitoring.

These are the main innovations announced today by LoJack, part of the CalAmp Group and leader in telematics solutions for mobility and the recovery of stolen vehicles. There are several innovations that integrate the already wide range of solutions for fleet and mobility managers. Starting from the availability of new analyzes relating to fleet safety, with essential data on the percentages of car use and general fleet aggregate data on mileage, hours of use, duration of stops, engine ignition time.

Another essential function that is giving encouraging results for companies concerns the implementation in the Fleet Telematics platform of the CrashBoxx® intelligent accident management system: an immediate consultation tool that allows rental companies and fleet managers to be instantly informed about accidents which involve the cars of their own fleet. From the platform it is possible to receive information and details on the event in order to be able to evaluate each single episode based on its real severity, by contacting the driver and activating the necessary mechanical or medical assistance. A system which, 18 months after its use, has led rental companies to a reduction in the amount of passive claims from 60 per cent to 48 per cent.

A further step forward has also been taken in terms of the experience of monitoring the routes of cars in the park. Today it is possible to retrace the journeys made by each individual car at any time through a modern system for visually reproducing the journeys. The platform is also particularly valuable for companies engaged in the transport of perishable goods, semi-trailers and cargo or goods that require special transport conditions, ensuring constant monitoring of temperature and environmental parameters. This control increases transport safety and improves cargo visibility and integrity.