A new trail opens up for the murder of the twelve year old Lola Daviet, raped, killed and then hidden in a trunk on October 14th. The main suspect, the 24-year-old homeless Algerian with psychiatric problems, by name Dahbia, confessed to the crime, but soon after retracted his confession. The motive it could be that of the vendetta against the child’s mother, with whom the alleged killer had had an argument. In fact, in recent weeks, the homeless frequented the Daviet family’s palace in rue Manin, in the 19th arrondissement of Paris, because she was often a guest of her sister Friha.

Lola’s parents are the custodians of that condominium and other nearby buildings. A few days ago Dahbia had asked Mrs Daviet to give her a “Vigik” badge, in order to open the doors and have free access to the structure. When the woman refused, the 24-year-old would have reacted badly and a discussion would have arisen. Perhaps for this reason last Friday, as can be seen from the surveillance images, Dahbia would approach little Lola back from school and would have it convinced to follow her to her sister’s apartment Friha.

(reuters)

According to the investigators’ reconstructions, the girl would have been here forced prima to take a showerthen it would be tortured and raped by the woman, who allegedly cut her back and throat. Once died of asphyxiationDahbia would have it slaughtered and would have written in red on the soles of the feet the numbers 1 and 0. After that, her body would be hidden in a plastic trunk, which she would take with her out of the building around five in the afternoon. It is then that several eyewitnesses see her turn lost and ask for help to carry her trunk. One man, in particular, is stopped by her 24-year-old, who offers him money saying she is an organ trafficker.

Faced with yet another refusal, Dahbia decides to turn to an old acquaintance, theAlgerian Rachid N., 43, who transports her and her luggage to the apartment in Asniéres-sur-Seine. But about two hours later the woman calls an Uber and is accompanied to the scene of the crime, where the trunk is found around 11.20pm by a homeless man who alerts the police. The next morning, the 24-year-old is arrested at Amine K.’s home in Bois-Colombes, she is charged with the murder on Sunday and she is placed in solitary confinement on Tuesday morning.

Investigators describe it as cold and unemotional, able to “pass into action” with “unprecedented ease” and absolute coldness. In front of the images of the tortured little Lola, “she doesn’t make me hot or cold” replies the woman. “I too was raped and saw my parents die in front of me.” At the end of the interrogation, however, Dahbia completely retracted her confession, saying “it is impossible for me to kill a child.”