Lombardy, home of the workaholic, the best paid in Milan, the hardest working in Lecco: the ranking

In the province of Milano the richest salaries, in that of Lecco the more workaholic workers, while Pavia e Sondrio they close in the Lombard ranking both for the average salary of private employees and for the number of days worked in a year. This is the picture that emerges from the processing of INPS data, referring to the year 2021, by the Cgia Research Office in Mestre.

In general, Lombardy is above the national average by number of paid days: 250 in the entire region compared to 247 in the whole North and the country’s average of 235.3. Among the provinces, the workers and white collar workers with the highest average number of days worked during 2021 were those employed in Lecco which, with 259.5 days, is first at the national level.

In the Italian top 10, it must be said, there are four Lombard provinces: beyond Leccowe find Lodi in fourth place with 257.7 days of work on average, then Bergamo (sixth in Italy) with 225.6 days and Cremona (eighth place) with 254.8 days. Scrolling through the rankings you will find then Milano with 251.6 days e Varese with 250. Below the regional average but above that of the other regions of the North there are Mantuaa bit surprising Brescia, As e Paviawhile it is below the level of the national average Sondrio with “only” 235.3 average paid days.

The distribution of working days is then also reflected in the ranking of average wages, which sees a correspondence between the number of working days and the amounts received. Lecco, in fact, ranks second in Lombardy with 97.08 euros, just as Bergamo is in first place in the region and in Italy with 95.43 euros, together with Lodi.

There are exceptions, however, for realities such as Milan, which is the “gold medal” in Italy for average daily wage (124.07 euros), although not particularly high in the ranking of days worked. Vice versa happens for Cremonain the national top 10 of “sgobboni”, but only thirtieth in the whole country for the average daily amount (91.47 euros). This obviously depends above all on the labor market and the structure of the production system.

The analysis by the Cgia of Mestre shows, in fact, that the sectors where the daily wages were higher involved the employees of the credit sector, financial, insurance (170 euros gross), certainly very present in reality like the Milanese one. The sections follow mining sector (163,5 euro), electricity-gas (161.3 euros), of theinformation and communication (126.4 euros) and manufacturing (107,2 euro).

The lowest paid workers, on the other hand, are employed by entrepreneurs in the rental-travel agency and business services sector (68.2 euros) and, finally, workers in the hospitality and catering sectors (56 euros). The position in the company also counts: for executives, in fact, the average emolument is 577% higher than that awarded to workers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

