The victims were a 31-year-old from Milan who left yesterday and never returned from an excursion in the province of Como and two thirty-year-olds from Bergamo, who fell from one of the main peaks in the province of Lecco, in the same place where a week ago another hiker lost his life, with all probability due to the presence of ice at high altitudes

The lifeless body of a man was found around 2.30pm today 31 year old from Milan, went out yesterday morning and never came back. Yesterday evening the family members had reported the failure to return, but only this afternoon was the body found on Mount San Primo, in an inaccessible area in the Bellagio area, near the Martina refuge, at about 1,200 meters above sea level. The search had begun at 11 and saw firefighters engaged in song, Four and Como, with the Saf specialists of the fire brigade from Lecco e Bergamo with dog units, jointly with the Cnsas and the helicopter of the Guardia di Finanza. The body was brought back to the valley by helicopter and subsequently transferred to the hospital, where the magistrate will decide whether to carry out an autopsy.

Two other victims were found in the mountains a Pasturo, province of Lecco. These are two hikers from the province of Bergamo, aged 36 and 39, who died today after falling from the slopes of the Northern Grigna, a peak of almost 1,700 metres. The accident took place in the west gully area, the same one where another hiker lost his life a week ago, most likely due to the presence of ice at high altitudes. The intervention to recover them has been underway since this afternoon and involves the XIX Lariana Delegation of Alpine rescue, Valsassina – Valvarrone station. Also on site were the rescue helicopter of Areu Bergamo – the regional emergency emergency agency, and the carabinieri of the Lecco Command. Rescue was activated shortly after midday, but there was nothing they could do for the two hikers. The recovery operations were thus initiated.