London admits: We have problems with Brexit. Here because

London admits: We have problems with Brexit. Here because

LONDON – The Brexit helped slow down the British economy, due to lack of European workers. Yet another blow against the release of United Kingdom from the EU this time it comes from none other than from Huw Pill, the chief economist of the Bank of England. Not only. Yesterday Pill, who spoke at an Institute of Chartered Accountants event in London, added that it was not yet clear whether the productivity levels of non-EU migrants, which have grown significantly in recent years, are the same as those of Europe.

