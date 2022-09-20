The marathon, a bit like the road to rights, is a long and demanding path, but another step forward has been made. After the historic choice introduced in New York for what is certainly the most famous urban marathon in the world, four other major cities in Europe and the United States have decided to introduce the “non binary” category for the participants in the competition.

The category includes a set of different situations: trans people who have already gone through a path to change sex, but also those who simply do not identify with their biological sex and reject the conventional binary.

Currently, five out of six of the cities hosting the World Marathon Majors have opted for an inclusive policy. The only one missing at the moment is that of Tokyo, as Japan travels on more conservative positions on LGBTQ + issues.

The decision is also important considering that the world of sport does not move in a uniform way regarding inclusion: just think of the International Swimming Federation which has banned transgender girls from competing in the women’s category, closely followed by the International Federation rugby. The controversy has been going on for some time and has reached heated tones at the Tokyo Olympics due to the presence of the New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, the first trans athlete in the history of the Games to compete among women. The IOC (International Olympic Committee) in 2021 introduced the new indications that, among other things, no longer provide for the analysis of testosterone levels to determine whether a person should compete in women’s or men’s competitions. The final decision is therefore up to the individual federations.

In the category dedicated to non-binary people, people of both biological sexes can compete. The Boston Athletics Association (BAA) has stated that runners will be able to select the non-binary option with regards to gender when they sign up for next year’s race. “Discussions are ongoing with non-binary athletes in an effort to further promote inclusion in all BAA events,” said the organizing committee.

London Marathon director Hugh Brasher said the decision represents a “significant step” in expanding diversity representation in the race. “Changes like this demonstrate our commitment to making the London Marathon suitable for everyone.” The decision, although historic, will be limited to the amateur category only, for professionals the situation remains unchanged. The Big Apple had already introduced the non-binary category in the past edition, while in Berlin and Chicago it will be present for the first time in the races to be held between September and October. The first will in fact be the one in the German capital, at the opening of the autumn season, scheduled for Sunday 25 September. This will be followed by the Chicago race, scheduled for Sunday 9 October, and the New York race, as usual, on the first Sunday in November. Those in London and Boston will take place on 17 and 23 April respectively.

But even for amateurs who want to participate in the Boston Marathon there are strict criteria for admission. The Baa has sanctioned that, since it does not have data to establish a minimum time for the qualifications of non-binary people, it will use the standards applied to the female division (lower than the male division and therefore more inclusive). “As we prepare for future races, participants can expect non-binary times to be updated accordingly,” the organizers justified.

For competitive races, women aged 18 to 34 must have run a marathon (42,195 km) in at least 3 hours and 30 minutes, while for men in the same age group less than 3 hours is required. More than 200 competitions, across the United States, have added a non-binary division for participants, according to Jake Fedorowski, a runner who created an online guide to including non-binary people on the pitch. “The category in these races has not aroused as much controversy as elsewhere,” wrote the New York Times. «Most non-track runners go unnoticed, running alongside tens of thousands of other amateur competitors. But the possibility of choosing a more accurate definition of male or female at the time of registration makes many participants feel more visible and respected ».

This opening is already showing the first positive signs: the Brooklyn marathon and half marathon had over 80 participants in the non-binary division of its April 2022 races, according to the official website.