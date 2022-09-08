The longest days in the realm. One code sentence, the bridge fell, London Bridge down, will announce the Queen’s death to the Prime Minister. Then there will be a series of steps already established. Among the measures that the government must take is a blackout of public social media. The Buckingham Palace site will be replaced by a black page with a short statement which confirms the death of the sovereign and the government website and all social pages gov.uk they will have a black banner. Non-urgent content will not be published.

The coffin of the sovereign will be carried in procession by Buckingham Palace at the Palace of Westminster where it will be exposed to the public for 23 hours a day per three days. The state funeral will be held ten days after the death.

The operation has also already been prepared ‘Spring Tide’ which will regulate the modalities of the accession to the throne of Carlo, which before the funeral will be engaged in a tour of the country. The new King’s speech to the nation will be broadcast at 6 pm, after an audience with the Prime Minister.

The day of death will be called in internal communications to the state apparatus ‘D-Day’ and, to follow, the following days up to the funeral, D + 1, D + 2 “.

The protocol could change if he dies in Scotland. There is a specific plan known as Operation Unicorn. According to the details that emerged in 2019, never officially confirmed, the body will be exhibited at the Holyrood Palace and then at the St Giles Cathedral. From there the queen’s coffin will be loaded onto the royal train at Waverley station and then returned to London.