LONDON. The British fashion week ends today after staging the autumn-winter 23, this year dedicated to Vivienne Westwood, the British fashion queen who died in December and remains a reference icon also for her civil commitment .

From Anderson to Simone Rocha, we have chosen from the intense calendar of the catwalks in the shadow of Big Ben the five London brands not to be missed, with their looks that look to the past and history to decode and define the future.

JW Anderson

Jonathan Anderson has stated that he rarely looks back, but that sometimes ”the past can serve as a lens to focus on the present” and think about tomorrow. And this past looks entirely to Michael Clark, iconic Scottish dancer and choreographer, rebellious soul and pioneer of contemporary dance who also played Caliban for Peter Greenaway in “The Last Storm”. The pop spirit lives at the center of the catwalk at the Roundhouse in Camden, where Clark acts at the center of the round room, dominated by three contemporary monoliths that illustrate Clark’s story, also featured on the show’s paper invitation: a reproduction of the original poster designed by Peter Saville for a performance in 1998. The Northern Irish designer takes the name from the choreographer and prints it on t-shirts and bags, making them post-show memorabilia for the most hardcore fans. JW Anderson’s repertoire also returns, but mixed in a new key: sculptural shapes and asymmetrical edges, ripped jeans and silk drapes. The tip of the shoes is an animal’s paw: a wild detail that also returns on collars and fur mini crop tops. Glitter and plays of light from the spotlight, on patent leather, colored leather and silver nails. A daring mix of elements that live in synchrony in the imagery created by the atmosphere.

Christopher Kane

A celebration of the daily life of a working class family: Kane delves into memories of his Scottish childhood among the clothes of his mother and neighbors in the 80s. ‘Life is beautiful’ tells us a voice above the notes of Eugenio Finardi “Vorrei Svegliarti” in a modern hall of a building under renovation in the heart of Angel. We find on the catwalk looks for every moment day and night. Tailoring with elegant lines in wool, played down by floral prints, enter the scene among tulle dresses covered with embroidered flowers. The gray of the school uniform mixes on the catwalk with pop colors of blue, red and green. Colorful knitwear on patent leather skirts with maxi flounces on the front that still recall roses and flowers. The garden and nature always intertwine with the domestic in Christopher Kane’s dictionary, with clear references to the natural world on borderline psychedelic prints of piglets, chicks and mice generated by Ai softwear: a contemporary farm that reveals itself in every look and at starting from the setting of the show: blocks of hay covered with colorful plastics.

Simone Rocha

Lughnasadh, the traditional Gaelic festival that celebrates the beginning of the harvest, is the plot for Simone Rocha’s autumn-winter 2023. Irish like the designer is the traditional music that plays live in Central Hall in Westminster, next to the abbey and in front of Big Ben. The atmosphere of a pagan celebration among the wheat fields is clear from the very first releases: suits with organic shapes in shimmering gold like magical icons up to the classic tulle dress, the brand’s cornerstone, this time filled with straw in the sleeves finely decorated by embroidered bows and diamonds. Lace, pearls, bows are the language of Rocha, which dresses men and women alike. The black of the leather mixes with the thin white of the lace and the red of the details, following a color code that is now clear from the maison. Sailor collars appear for him but decidedly not classic, covered with pearls, while she at her feet dresses flat like a ballerina. Accessory of the season, black and gold maxi bags that look like cushions to rest in the wheat fields after the party.

Richard Quinn

A pergola of roses welcomes us in the magnificent garden designed by Richard Quinn – the brand’s initials carved on decorative circles amidst the flowers. Among an inebriating scent of petals hides an orchestra in the center of the room and a choir in the stands of the Seymour Leisure Center in Marylebone, usually a gym but for the occasion transformed into an elegant English garden. Here the Quinn woman walks through the flowery corridors dressed as a grand gala: each outfit seems designed for a unique occasion. Couture details such as diamonds and pearls are intertwined on elegant dresses and shawls brought back to the contemporary by latex gloves and shoes, to recall the designer’s bondage passion.

The iconic prints that made Quinn famous to the public cannot be missing, with intricate colorful floral patterns and polka dots.

The show closes with a series of strictly white bridal looks, with veils and satin, feathers and lace: every shape for every taste. While the drones film the show from the other, the classical music ends and the party begins: the garden turns into a disco to celebrate the launch of the collaboration with the cosmetics brand MAC.

Erdem

Behind the scenes of Angel’s Sadler’s Wells, the temple of contemporary dance, Erdem’s autumn takes the stage. The black walls of the theater make the room dark and dimly lit, but when Anna Wintour arrives, the show can begin and small light bulbs descend from the ceiling, making the atmosphere magical and evocative. The Canadian-Turkish-English designer says he dug into the past of his Bloomsbury townhouse, discovering that it was the ‘House of Hope’, a shelter for lost women, the ‘fallen women’ who desperately tried to mend a place in Victorian society. A period dear to the fashion house, which it often recalls in the shapes of the clothes and in the details, it is also the starting point of the collection for winter 23. Coats with Victorian collars embroidered with glittering flowers, black wool capes and cream turtlenecks. The show is as dark as the time evoked, but offers touches of very bright colors, from yellow to purple, which refer to that hope from which the designer let himself be inspired. A triumph of elegance for a real stage of experimentation.