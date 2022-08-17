Listen to the audio version of the article

Rail lines to and from London Bridge in London have been cut off and several buildings have been evacuated after a major fire broke out in Southwark. The news is reported by the UK media.

At least 70 firefighters are working to put out the major fire that has developed between the London Brdige and Waterloo East rail lines in London. Southeastern Railway officials explained on Twitter that the fire broke out under a railway bridge and cut off all lines through London Bridge station. The station is currently closed and trains are being diverted to other terminals.

In the images posted on Twitter, a column of black smoke is seen rising from the site of the fire. The flames are believed to have flared up in a parking lot under the Southwark railway bridge, where several electric cars are reportedly ablaze. The London Fire Brigade intervened with 10 fire engines and about 70 firefighters. Both Southwark and London Bridge stations – where the underground but also rail lines pass – are closed. The area between America Street and Great Suffolk Street has been cordoned off and residents have been asked to keep their doors and windows closed.