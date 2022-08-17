At least 70 firefighters are working to put out a major fire that has developed between the London Bridge and Waterloo East railway lines in London.

Southeastern Railway officials explained on Twitter that the fire broke out under a railway bridge and cut off all lines through London Bridge station.

The station is currently closed and trains are being diverted to other terminals.

The fire is producing thick clouds of black smoke, and the authorities are calling on “anyone living or working in the area to keep doors and windows closed.”

Seventy firefighters in action.