A wave of bad weather is hitting Great Britain forcing London’s Stansted airport to suspend all flights. Delays and cancellations even at Heathrow and Gatwick, covered in snow and ice and shrouded in a freezing fog.

A yellow weather alert remains for Scotland, London and south-western England and the inconveniences are destined to last at least throughout the morning today. Trains have also experienced delays and vehicle drivers have been advised to take extra care after several motorway accidents. The only runway at Stansted was closed last night to allow snow to be cleared; stranded aircraft with wings covered in ice. At Heathrow, more than 50 flights were canceled yesterday due to fog.

The wave of bad weather is expected to last a few days and travel disruption will continue. All passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before travelling.