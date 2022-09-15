LONDON – “Where do we queue? Who distributes the yellow bracelets?”. In spite of the path printed in all the newspapers, it is not at all easy to find access to the snake made up of thousands of people determined to pay the last homage to Elizabeth II.

Like some sort of living organism, the line changes and swells at every turn and the volunteers who arrived from halfway across England – Scottish scouts in kilts, Faith’s clerics in collars, the Salvation Army in red uniforms – did not updated information.