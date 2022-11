LONDON – London is getting greener. Indeed, to put it with Sadiq Khan, “always healthier, healthier and more breathable”. Yes, because the mayor of the British capital yesterday announced another chapter of his environmentalist vision, even in a dense metropolis like this. Of course, London is favored by an exceptional public transport system, with the legendary and widespread “tube” but also an excellent and almost always punctual bus service – at least before the pandemic.