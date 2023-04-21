London leaves Deputy Prime Minister Raab accused of harassment and bullying

Listen to the audio version of the article

The British Deputy Prime Minister and Attorney General, Dominic Raab, announced his resignation in a letter posted on Twitter. Yesterday Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was given the very delicate internal report – drawn up by the lawyer Adam Tolley and not yet made public – commissioned by him on the allegations of aggressive behavior and “bullying” against some subordinates made a few months ago against Raab . In the letter, Raab also stresses that the investigation has set a dangerous precedent, but that he will continue to support the government. Sources inside Downing Street insist that the British prime minister has not asked Raab to resign: the BBC reports it.

“Dangerous investigation precedent”

“I called for the inquiry and pledged to resign, if he discovered any kind of bullying. I think it is important to keep my word,” writes Raab. “By setting the threshold for bullying so low – he adds – this investigation has set a dangerous precedent. It will encourage false denunciations of ministers and will have a chilling effect on those who lead change on behalf of your government – and ultimately the British government people.”

Raab also points out, according to the report on his work, that in four and a half years he has never cursed or yelled at anyone, let alone throw anything or physically intimidate anyone, or intentionally try to belittle anyone.

Complaints of offensive behavior

The allegations against Raab had emerged in November, when there was talk of the ”culture of fear” that he had established in the departments he had headed as foreign minister and secretary for Brexit. After several formal complaints of abusive behavior towards staff were filed, Raab denied it and called for an investigation. Sunak himself ended up under accusation, because he would have known of Raab’s ”unacceptable behaviour” before appointing him deputy prime minister and justice minister.

Raab’s resignation brings to three ministers of weight – including Deputy Minister Sir Gavin Williamson – leaving the Cabinet since Sunak entered Downing Street in October 2022 promising a government of integrity.