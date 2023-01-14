Home World London, shooting near a church in the center: a 7-year-old girl is in danger of life
LONDON – A seven-year-old girl is in danger of dying, while four other women and another girl were transported to hospital, after the shooting outside a church in Euston, in north-west Londonwhere a funeral was in progress.

At first, the police announced that the seven-year-old girl and three women – aged 48, 54 and 41 – had been taken to hospital, but they were not serious. In an update, however, it is specified that the conditions of the seven-year-old girl are serious and two more injuries have been added to the toll, including a 12-year-old girl.

The shots that hit the women and the two girls were fired from a car speeding along Phoenix Street, which then fled. The police, ambulances and rescue helicopters intervened in the area and several roads were closed. The Church where the funeral was being celebrated was evacuated.

