LONDON – A former butler, an accountant, a railway employee and even an African princess. Here they are the most devoted subjects of His Majesty, the diehards willing to sleep outdoors in any weather and to queue for more than 48 hours just to see it, camped since Monday at the beginning of the south side of Lambeth Bridge, the red bridge that in the the next few hours will be a crucial stage for those who intend to pay the last tribute to the body of the Queen Elizabethexhibited from 5 pm tomorrow and until 6 am on Monday in Westminster Hall, in the historic Parliament.