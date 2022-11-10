The young man who yesterday had targeted King Charles III with some eggs, narrowly missing him, was identified and released within a few hours, while the king greeted a crowd of subjects who took to the street to welcome him with the queen consort Camilla during a visit to York, in the north of England. The authorities confirmed this, also specifying that the boy – Patrick Thelwell, 23 – was banned not only from approaching the sovereign again but also from carrying eggs in public for any reason.

Thelwell, who claims to have republican views, was formerly a candidate in a local election by the British Green Party and later joined the hit-and-run protests of the radical ecology movement Extinction Rebellion. Yesterday he threw eggs at the king in the name of a denunciation of the UK’s colonial historical past: “A country – he screamed – built on the blood of slaves.” Except being immediately blocked by some cops and dragged away.

(ansa)

The detention lasted until 22, as he himself told the Daily Mirror, confirming that he was released under the conditions mentioned. Patrick then almost claimed to have provoked “the fury” of the subjects who took to the streets to greet the royal couple, claiming to have been insulted, “grabbed by the hair” and stolen from an elusive lynching attempt only by the intervention of the agents.

King Charles, who will turn 74 on November 14, took the throne on September 8 in place of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died 96 after 70 years of reign. Less popular than the long-lived Windsor matriarch, he was nevertheless credited with a noticeable positive rebound in personal sympathies after the succession, going from just over 40 to over 60% of British support according to a recent poll.