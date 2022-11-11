Five hundred meters away from King Charles III and above all “it is forbidden to take eggs with you in a public place“. They are the conditions and singular punishment, in exchange for bail, imposed by a Yorkshire judge against Patrick Thelwell, the 23-year-old who threw eggs at the British monarch and queen consort Camilla on Tuesday during a royal visit to York in the north of England.

Thelwell is part of the radical environmental group Exinction Rebellion and, although Charles has been a fervent climate lawyer for many years, that hasn’t deterred him from attacking the king and his wife.

However, the latter were not impressed by the eggs thrown by the young man and reacted with typically English calm and nonchalance: “It doesn’t matter if I say I’m an environmentalist! They wear jewels and rings stolen from the peoples colonized by the British Empire, I am for the people, against the monarchies, against the fascist drift of this country! ”, The young activist declared with some fervor to the” Mirror “.

Thelwell, who will have to reappear in court in Yorkshire on December 1st, also said of how he was offended by the crowd that rushed to greet Carlo the other day in York: “They wanted me dead, they were yelling at me with incredible anger. Some said I deserved to be beheaded, others to be killed on the spot. On social networks I have received death threats. All because I hit their identity to the heart ”.