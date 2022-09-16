Home World London two officers stabbed in Leicester square are in hospital
London two officers stabbed in Leicester square are in hospital

London two officers stabbed in Leicester square are in hospital

London police said two officers were hospitalized after being stabbed in central London this morning. Metropolitan police say officers “encountered a man with a knife” in the Leicester Square area, the nerve center of the capital, around 6:00 am.

Both officers are in the hospital and await updates on their condition. A man was arrested on suspicion of serious personal injury and assaulting a rescuer. He is also in the hospital. Police say a tax was used during the arrest and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident was opened. The news comes as London is flooded with people mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The stabbing did not take place in the immediate vicinity of any memorial center.

