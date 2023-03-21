7
The United Kingdom also intends to supply high-yield armor-piercing anti-tank munitions containing depleted uranium to Ukraine. The revelation was made yesterday by Baroness Annabel Goldie, deputy defense minister in Rishi Sunak’s Tory government, during a minor hearing in the non-elective House of Lords, which went completely silent on the island, until today was published by the Ukrainian media.
