Home World London will supply Ukraine with armor-piercing shells with depleted uranium. Putin’s reaction was immediate: “We will react”
World

London will supply Ukraine with armor-piercing shells with depleted uranium. Putin’s reaction was immediate: “We will react”

by admin
London will supply Ukraine with armor-piercing shells with depleted uranium. Putin’s reaction was immediate: “We will react”

The United Kingdom also intends to supply high-yield armor-piercing anti-tank munitions containing depleted uranium to Ukraine. The revelation was made yesterday by Baroness Annabel Goldie, deputy defense minister in Rishi Sunak’s Tory government, during a minor hearing in the non-elective House of Lords, which went completely silent on the island, until today was published by the Ukrainian media.

See also  The manuscript of Einstein's theory of relativity sold for 11.6 million euros Media: Li Ka-shing bought-auction, Li Ka-shing, Einstein-Fast Technology (Media under Drive House)-Technology changes the future

You may also like

Brazil, Michelle Bolsonaro leader of the Liberal Party:...

Crash Team Rumble arrives in June, beta in...

Pope to amusement park operators: You bring joy...

Primavera Sound announces changes and news to its...

Novak Đoković on performances in America | Sports

sutjeska against the fighters in the cup rs...

In Ragusa blood orange juice to remember the...

European Federation of Catholic Family Associations signs memorandum...

Polyclinic, Vincenza Calvaruso elected secretary of the Italian...

VIDEOS | Conte returns to Italy with a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy