LONDON Everyone at Carlo’s on Sunday evening. At Buckingham Palace, of course. Where on the eve of the solemn funeral of the Queen Elizabeth II on Monday morning, the new king will give a formal welcome to his guests. An official reception to make the general assembly of the United Nations pale, which among other things begins the next day in New York. In fact, the crowned heads of the royals of Holland, Spain and Norway and the president of the United States will meet side by side at the palace Joe Biden.