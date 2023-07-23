London’s first bar designed for non-alcoholic drinkers

Club Soda opened in November in the Covent Garden area of ​​London: it looks like a liquor store with bottles displayed in rows on the shelves, but it doesn’t sell alcohol. The sign says it’s a “tasting room” for soft drinks, and the bar at the back has become a point of reference for people not interested in drinking alcohol but who don’t want to give up the typical social experience of bars.

“Club Soda” is also the name of the association that opened the club. It was founded in 2015 with the aim of organizing evenings and social events that offered an alternative to association meetings for people with alcoholism problems, focusing on sociability rather than group therapy. Since the venue was inaugurated, Club Soda events have taken place between the shop and the back bar, where it is possible to order “mocktails”, i.e. “fake” cocktails: “mock” in English means to imitate, to imitate.

At Club Soda you can buy non-alcoholic wines, non-alcoholic beers and other soft drinks with labels that clearly indicate the absence of alcohol. Some are produced by companies famous for their spirits, which generally use similar names and bottles even for alcohol-free products by adding large “zeros” on the labels. Others however have a different origin and do not try to imitate things that already exist. Some bottles are advertised as “mood modifiers”, and according to the producers they would allow to increase ease or induce sleep, thanks to the properties of the products used to prepare them.

All the events are listed on the association’s website: every third Thursday of the month, for example, there is the “Queers without beers night”, an evening specifically organized for teetotalers who belong to the LGBTQ+ community. There are reports of tastings and workshops as well as articles and guides, for example on how face the first date with a person who doesn’t drink.

– Read also: It doesn’t hurt to know that drinking alcohol is bad for you

In the Online shop of Club Soda it is possible to get an idea of ​​what can be found on the shelves of the store, as well as the prices of the products sold. An average bottle of non-alcoholic wine costs 11 pounds (about 12 euros), but there are some that reach 30 pounds (35 euros), while water distillates range between 25 and 30 pounds per bottle.

There are reasons why this kind of drink, almost completely composed of water and not taxed like alcoholic ones, can cost so much. And in part it is precisely the absence of alcohol that explains the prices.

In fact, alcohol is excellent for extracting the aromas from the substances used for distillates, the so-called “botanicals”. Water, on the other hand, is much less efficient: for non-alcoholic gin the quantity of aromatic substances required is four to nine times higher than for alcoholic gin. Alcohol, unlike water, is an excellent preservative, and since it does not exist, non-alcoholic distillates need more attention for conservation, before and after sale. Many must be placed in the fridge and all must be consumed within a couple of months at the latest from the moment of opening.

The prices of non-alcoholic products, in some cases, are also justified by the perception of the consumer and by the methods of consumption. A product designed as a substitute for a “transgression”, which however costs significantly less, would risk being perceived as something unrewarding. Prices that are too low, therefore, could paradoxically reduce the demand and consequently also increase the consumption of alcohol, which would be more palatable.

– Read also: So better never drink alcohol again?

In the 2018 the average alcohol consumption per capita was 11.5 liters during the year: very close to the European average which is 11.45 litres. In 2022, UK residents’ overall spending on alcohol was around £19.3 billion (€22.5 billion), while a total of £205 million (about €238 million) was spent on non-alcoholic alternatives.

According to a survey by the NHS, the British National Health Service, in 2021 the number of completely teetotal people between 18 and 24 years old – the age group in which clubs begin – had doubled compared to ten years earlier, reaching one in three people.

The trend towards drinking less alcohol is not unique to the UK. In Italy for example in the 1990 people over 15 consumed an average of 12 liters of pure alcohol over the course of a year, while 2018 the quantity dropped to 7.8 litres. This figure, however, should be understood as a decrease in the quantity of alcoholic beverages drunk and not as a reduction in the absolute number of consumers, who drink less but are more than before. According to the latest ISTAT report, in fact, the number of people who occasionally consume alcohol in Italy is growing, from 41.5 percent of the population in 2009 to 46.6 percent in 2019.

– Read also: We’ve been drinking for a while

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

