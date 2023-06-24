Home » Long column of Wagner tanks on the road between Rostov and Voronezh – Corriere TV
Long column of tanks on the road between Rostov and Voronezh, in the connection to Moscow. There are military vehicles of various kinds and alongside some Wagner soldiers who walk and create a connection between the vehicles.

Tensions in Russia remain high after the revolt of a group of Wagner mercenaries, led by the leader Prigozhin. According to BBC Russia reports, improvised checkpoints were also set up at the southern gates of Moscow: garbage trucks parked across to block the road and police and army vehicles nearby

June 24, 2023 – Updated June 24, 2023, 5:46 pm

