[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, April 01, 2023]The Russia-Ukraine war is changing the global strategic landscape. The CCP is trying to seek the qualification to become a “global peace mediator” through the Ukraine “peace” plan. The recent meeting between Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin has greatly reduced the credibility of the Chinese Communist Party, and the brewing telephone talks between the leaders of China and Ukraine have put Xi Jinping in trouble.

In mid-March, ahead of Xi’s meeting with Putin, Xi may then speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to The Wall Street Journal. Two weeks later, Zelenskiy said the call was still urgent.

“We are ready to meet him here,” Zelensky told the Associated Press on the 28th. “I want to talk to him. I was in contact with him before the total war. ,I don’t.”

According to “Newsweek” (Newsweek) report, insiders revealed that, except for occasional foreign ministers’ meetings, the communication between China and Uzbekistan is mainly at the embassy and consulate level.

On the 30th, Ukrainian top diplomat Dmytro Kuleba said that the Chinese Communist Party’s official response was that they were “carefully studying” the call and interview requests.

A direct dialogue between the leaders of China and Uzbekistan could increase the credibility of the Chinese Communist Party as a peaceful mediator in Europe after “brokering” the rebuilding of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the old enemies of the Middle East. But whether China really wants to engage itself in thorny challenges beyond its borders remains a matter of debate.

Despite Beijing’s growing ties with Moscow, Kiev’s tactics have put Xi in a bind, and Zelenskiy has so far aggressively pursued direct dialogue with Putin’s most important quasi-ally, China. But in public, the Ukrainian president has expressed doubts about China.

Zelensky has repeatedly attempted to hold talks with China, both publicly and privately, in an attempt to invite Xi to demonstrate that Xi is serious about mediating a dispute with global ramifications.

Oleksandr Merezhko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament and chairman of the foreign affairs committee, told Newsweek: “Politically and diplomatically, this is a good move by our president: to invite Xi Jinping to Ukraine to give him a chance. Proof of his sincerity to the ‘peace plan’.”

“When Xi Jinping is eager to find Putin but does not want to come to see Zelensky, it clearly shows that China (the Communist Party) is on the side of Russia. I doubt that Xi Jinping will come to Ukraine,” he said.

Ukraine used China as its largest trading partner before the war, and the 31-year “friendly” relationship also involved a low-key transfer of Ukrainian defense industry hardware and technology to the CCP. But in 2022, the two-way trade volume between the two countries has dropped by 60%, while the economic transaction volume between Beijing and Moscow has increased by nearly 35% year-on-year.

Sam Greene, director of the Center for European Policy Analysis, a U.S. think tank, and professor of Russian politics at King’s College London, said Zelensky had an overall goal of winning the war and strengthening Ukraine after the war. safety. His priority is to advance those goals and will not do anything that might compromise them.

“Xi Jinping is someone Zelensky wants to take seriously, but he can’t get emotional about it. He won’t go out of his way to be nice to Xi Jinping, but it doesn’t make any sense to confront China unnecessarily,” Green told ” Newsweek, “Zelensky’s message was: ‘We’re happy to talk to you, and it would be great if you could bring Russia back to its senses. But in the end, Ukraine won’t stand on its sovereignty and territorial integrity. compromise.””

Yurii Poita, director of Asia at the Kiev-based New Geopolitics Research Network, said Kiev was playing “good cop, bad cop”. Each of Zelensky’s proposals is holding the CCP accountable for further actions. When Beijing fails to respond, it invites pressure.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Mao Ning said Beijing was in touch with “all relevant parties, including Ukraine.” She said on the 29th that she had no information about the upcoming leadership-level talks and that she “didn’t know” that Zelensky had invited Xi Jinping.

