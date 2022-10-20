Two Ukrainian refugees in Paris reported that they had been “kicked out” from a restaurant in Montparnasse “because they are Ukrainians”. “She started screaming ‘Long live Putin‘”, they told BfmTv Larissa and Melisa, the two Ukrainians, mother and daughter, who claim to have been sent away from Le Cozy Montparnasse due to their nationality.

Melisa filmed the scene that took place last Monday evening, a 15-second video in which a man, the restaurant manager, repeats “Viva Putin” twice. The video was also relaunched on Twitter by the Nexta profile and by Kogutyak Volodymyr, vice president of the Ukrainian Union of France.

The tale of the two Ukrainians

“It was raining and we were very cold – said Melisa speaking in Russian – we decided to go into that cafe to have a tea. Opening the menu we looked for the price of hot drinks and we called the waitress”. “We explained to her – she continues – that being Ukrainian refugees, we have little money and that it was important for us to know the price”. The waitress, in response, “replied in obscene language that Ukrainians are not welcome in their restaurant”.

Explanation

When the two called the owner to assert their reasons, “he shouted back. He said he supports Putin and that it is right to kill the Ukrainians.” Questioned by BfmTv, the manager admits he said “long live Putin” but only after receiving threats from the two customers. He adds that this is not his thought and that he acted like this because he was nervous: “I don’t care that they are Ukrainian – he says – we all accept, only that they did not want to consume and they made us waste time while the restaurant was at full”.

To make him change his mind, however, it could also have been the social storm that broke out after the first video. And the number of negative reviews on Google in the last 24 hours.