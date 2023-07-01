“Long Rock”, the new single by Jimena Amarillo

After throwing “Sorrow is not comfortable” (23), the second album of his career that includes hits like “Quiero que me mires” or “Porqué tu lo sabrias”, and the beginning of an extensive tour of SpainJimena Amarillo delights us again with “Long Rock” making it clear that talk about love sounding like a video game it’s possible. In this way, the singer continues to explore, playing with sounds and adding influences.

The Valencian made herself known in 2020 when the lockdownmoment in which free time was given away and that she used to find her own musical style, resulting in “How to tell you, my love” (21), debut album. All those songs that she wrote non-stop established the bases of “a lesbian who speaks openly but at the same time with closeness and human complicity”. Having become a benchmark for lesbians, her new single addresses the theme of love based on the classic sound of video games of yesteryear that provides the fusion between electronics and catchy melodies, enhancing a nostalgic feeling with which we travel to the decade of the nineties.

Parallel to the release of “Long Rock” Jimena is immersed in an unstoppable national tour with stops in the following cities: Balboa (07/29 and 07/01, The Observatory), Oviedo (06/30 and 07/02 Vesu), I’m very happy (14/07, FIB), Riverside Sacra (29/07 y 30/07), Zaragoza (05/08, Muver Cycle), Cross port (18/08, PHE Festival), The Gran Canarian palms (19/08, Paper Club), Salamanca (08/09, Salamanca Lives), Madrid (09/22 and 09/23 Brava), gijon (09/29, Acapulco Room), Madrid (05/10, La Paqui), Valencia (14/10, Love to Rock) y Almeria (27/10, Berlin Social Club).